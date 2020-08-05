Selena Gomez Reveals ‘A Lot Has Changed’ About Her During Quarantine: This Isn’t ‘Easy’

Selena Gomez has opened up about her life in quarantine, and revealed that she discovered her silver lining, ahead of launching a new cooking show.

Selena Gomez, 28, has been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, and opened up about how she’s navigating life in quarantine. “I think there’s been a lot of blessings in the breaking,” she told reporters during the CTAM Summer Press Tour’s virtual panel on August 5, while promoting her new HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef. “It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s not normal. It’s affecting people specifically with mental health. People who have never thought about things that they’re thinking about now. It’s confusing.”

The songstress added that it was “hard” to get used to the new way of life at the beginning of the pandemic, but said she was “grateful” for her blessings and her strong support system. “I have great friends; I see a therapist. I try to keep my mind positive. I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned so much about my country than I ever have from school or anywhere. I’ve been very grateful for that as well. A lot has changed. And I’m 28 now, whatever that means.”

One day prior, she offered fans their first glimpse at her upcoming cooking series, Selena + Chef, which will follow the Disney Channel alum as she tries her hand at cooking new recipes from a variety of cuisines while self-isolating at home. “A little sneak of what I’m cookin’ up,” she captioned the video on Twitter, which showed her getting a virtual lesson from chef Ludo Lefebvre.