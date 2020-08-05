Selena Gomez Reveals ‘A Lot Has Changed’ About Her During Quarantine: This Isn’t ‘Easy’
Selena Gomez has opened up about her life in quarantine, and revealed that she discovered her silver lining, ahead of launching a new cooking show.
Selena Gomez, 28, has been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, and opened up about how she’s navigating life in quarantine. “I think there’s been a lot of blessings in the breaking,” she told reporters during the CTAM Summer Press Tour’s virtual panel on August 5, while promoting her new HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef. “It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s not normal. It’s affecting people specifically with mental health. People who have never thought about things that they’re thinking about now. It’s confusing.”
The songstress added that it was “hard” to get used to the new way of life at the beginning of the pandemic, but said she was “grateful” for her blessings and her strong support system. “I have great friends; I see a therapist. I try to keep my mind positive. I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned so much about my country than I ever have from school or anywhere. I’ve been very grateful for that as well. A lot has changed. And I’m 28 now, whatever that means.”
One day prior, she offered fans their first glimpse at her upcoming cooking series, Selena + Chef, which will follow the Disney Channel alum as she tries her hand at cooking new recipes from a variety of cuisines while self-isolating at home. “A little sneak of what I’m cookin’ up,” she captioned the video on Twitter, which showed her getting a virtual lesson from chef Ludo Lefebvre.
Along with new work projects, Selena also recently moved into a new Encino mansion! She shared a photo of herself inside the property’s sunroom featuring a kitschy floral wallpaper and grand white piano, on July 30. “Things I’ve been doing in quarantine- settling into my new house and guitar lessons,” Selena captioned the Instagram photo.
Her new space boasts six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms on 11,483 square feet of land. She bought the Encino mansion for $4.9 million from music producer Randy Spendlove, which our sister website Dirt reported in April. However, the home was originally completed by rock star Tom Petty and his first wife, Jane Benyo, in 1989. Selena’s new headquarters also includes a yoga studio, massage room, gym, multiple kitchens and a pool surrounded by trees!