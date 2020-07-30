Selena Gomez Teases New Music As She Settles Into Her New $4.9 Million House Amid Quarantine

Selena Gomez has finally moved into her new pad in Encino, once owned by Tom Petty! Amid the hustle and bustle of moving, she even teased that ‘so many exciting things’ will be coming soon.

Selena Gomez, 28, is wasting no time breaking in her new home. After the 28-year-old pop star moved into her new Encino mansion, she shared a photo of herself inside the property’s sunroom featuring a kitschy floral wallpaper and grand white piano on July 30. In Selena’s hands was an acoustic guitar; of course, the sight of an instrument is enough for a Selenator to start daydreaming of new music! “Things I’ve been doing in quarantine- settling into my new house and guitar lessons,” Selena captioned the Instagram photo.

Selena even teased that she has something to share with fans in the foreseeable future. The Disney Channel alum did a check-in with her 184 million Instagram followers via video message on July 29, telling the camera, “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you, and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you.” Hopefully this will include a single from Selena, although she did just lend her voice to Trevor Daniel’s new song, “Past Life,” which arrived with a music video on July 14.

Selena explained that she had been staying off Instagram as of late since it “felt a little insensitive” to share certain posts, given “everything going on” during the beginning of the year. In addition to a worldwide pandemic, social media has become a rallying call for the Black Lives Matter movement. “I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what’s going on…just letting you know that I’m going to be a little more involved and sending more love,” Selena shared in her video message.

Until Selena follows up her 2020 album Rare with a new record, she’ll be enjoying her new space! It was a big upgrade (space-wise) from her old property, a charming four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Studio City that is now being listed for $2.799 million. Selena’s new space boasts six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms on 11,483 square feet of land. She bought the Encino mansion for $4.9 million from music producer Randy Spendlove, which our sister website Dirt reported in April. However, the home was originally completed by rock star Tom Petty and his first wife, Jane Benyo, in 1989. Selena’s new headquarters also includes a yoga studio, massage room, gym, multiple kitchens and a pool surrounded by trees!