‘DWTS’ Star & NFL Pro Emmitt Smith & Wife Pat Separate After 20 Years Of Marriage — See Statement

Just months after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, Emmitt Smith and his wife, Pat, have decided to separate. They announced their decision on Aug. 1.

Emmitt Smith and his wife, Patricia Smith, have split. “We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate,” the pair said in a joint statement, per Pat’s Instagram page. “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses.”

No reason for the split was revealed in the statement. Emmitt and Pat, who was crowned Miss Virginia in 1993, just celebrated 20 years of marriage in April, and based on her Instagram post at the time, all seemed to be going well between them. In fact, she was absolutely gushing about her husband at the time, although she did allude to having some issues in the relationship over the years.

“20 years doesn’t come without a lot of work, prayer and a fight to stay together,” Pat wrote. “I have learned to keep my focus on our marriage and celebrate the beauty, uniqueness and challenges of ours! While continuing to grow together and as individuals, I can see that we are definitely not the two people we married 20 years ago!! I can truly say we are better people than we were then!! Marriage has a beautiful way of molding you and building you into the people God truly wants you to be!! And for that I celebrate today!!”

She concluded her post by adding, “Hubby, I love you so dearly and I’m extremely grateful for all that we have built together and for the love that we share together.” Along with the loving message, she shared a photo of herself an Emmitt together. In June, Emmitt and Pat happily celebrated their son’s high school graduation with family pictures together, as well.

Before Emmitt, Pat was married to Martin Lawrence from 1995 until 1997. They have one daughter, Jasmine, together. Emmitt and Pat were married on April 22, 2020, and together they have three kids: Emmitt Jr, born in May 2002, Skylar, born in Oct. 2003 and Elijah, born in Sept. 2010. Emmitt also has a daughter, Rheagan, with his ex-girlfriend, Hope Wilson.