Nelly took to Instagram to share a video of himself showing off incredible biceps and impressing onlookers by doing a backflip while holding his phone outside on some grass.

Nelly, 45, proved that he’s still wowing in his 40s when he shared an epic new video that revealed his athletic skills! The rapper shared the clip to Instagram on Aug. 1 and in it, he was hanging out with a group of people who were waiting for him to do a backflip while outside on some grass. He was wearing a white tank top that showed off his fit upper body, black pants, and white sneakers and did the flip with major ease while still holding his cellphone in one hand.

Gasps could be heard from the onlookers when he landed perfectly and he couldn’t help but laugh at their reaction. The “Ride Wit Me” singer showed pride in himself and started a new challenge for people over 40 in the caption for the video. “45 no gray no dying .. head full of hair… and still got them ups..!!! 🤷🏽‍♂️ ps phone in hand and all #40&olderchallenge ..!!! ?? 😂😂😂,” it read.

Fans of the musician quickly shared comments about the backflip shortly after he posted it and most of them were in awe. “Come on LEGEND. We love to see our people age like this,” one follower wrote. “Older guy motivation …. Stay fit and healthy 🔥💪💯,” another commented. A third told him he’s “still got it” and many more called him “fine.”

Before Nelly posted his latest skillful video, he made headlines for taking on a “Verzuz” rap battle with Ludacris, 42. The two artists encountered technical difficulties during the set but still impressed for a total of three hours and fans seemed to thoroughly enjoy the online stream. One highlight of the battle was when Nelly suggested he and Ludacris go on a “Luda Nelly Verzuz tour” and Ludacris responded with a hilarious facial expression that suggested he may not have been on board with the idea.

When Nelly’s not doing backflips and partaking in rap battles, he’s keeping his fans up to date on his life on social media. He’s been holding virtual meet and greets and special events while staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic and seems to be loving every second of sharing his talents!