‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Vado Physically Attacks & Chokes Tahiry After A Pregnancy Is Revealed

‘Everybody froze’ during the July 30 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, when Vado physically assaulted his wife, Tahiry, following a painful shocking exercise.

Vado was driven to his breaking point during the July 30 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. That became very clear when he leapt up from his seat and lunged at his wife, Tahiry Jose, while the group was rehashing an exercise they had participated in earlier in the evening. He became so mad at something she said that he appeared to put his hands around her neck and seemingly started choking her.

There’s absolutely no excuse for violence — ever — but we should note that Vado’s act of aggression came after a long and painful exercise, during which the housemates were told to shock each other when they did any one of three things given to them on a private list. For example, if one partner (Tahiry) yelled and yelling was on the other partner’s (Vado) list, that person (Tahiry) could get zapped by the other (Vado).

This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right @TheRealTahiry 🙏🏾🙏🏾#HipHopBootCamp @MBC_WEtv @WEtv pic.twitter.com/69s3F3zuep — Dr Ish Major (@DrIshMajor) July 29, 2020

The exercise got so heated that Tahiry ended up screaming at Vado for zapping her “out of spite”, before she went on to embarrass him on camera by throwing two apples at him. She walked off and joked that he should make applesauce with them, but you could tell that he was internally becoming angrier by the second.

And later, while the group was rehashing the exercise with Dr. Ish, Tahiry tried defending her actions by blaming Vado for her outburst. She said he made her look “extra aggressive”, which then sent him over the edge. He shot a confusing look her way before he jumped out of his seat and grabbed her neck.

Everyone gasped and Dr. Ish ran over to break up the fight while yelling, “No, no, no, no, no, no!” Fortunately, Vado was pulled off of Tahiry before anything terrible happened, but it was still frightening and Tahiry looked petrified. Vado was escorted out of the room, and he could be heard saying something about how upset he was over the apple throwing. So much so that he didn’t care he’d probably get sent to “county” jail.

This also happened after Hazel-E learned she’s pregnant. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced some bleeding, but fortunately for her, nothing serious happened. She was just told to take it easy and hope for the best.

Also, after Vado’s on Tahiry was revealed in a clip for this week’s episode, she took to Instagram to address the situation. On July 29, she wrote, “First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera. Let me be CLEAR for all the people that are saying that this was ‘scripted’ it is NOT! As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that! I appreciate the love & support that I’ve been receiving since this clip was released online. I ask for just a moment of privacy as I figure out the best way to address this publicly in full detail.”

Want more drama? New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition air Thursdays at 9pm on WE tv.