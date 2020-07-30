‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Tahiry Screams At Vado & Accuses Him Of Shocking Her ‘Out Of Spite’

Tahiry goes off on Vado when he shocks her during one of their exercises in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 30 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’

Tahiry and Vado are still trying to work through all of their issues, and tensions are definitely rising between the couple. After Vado shocks Tahiry, she takes abruptly takes off the shocking device on her wrist and walks over to him in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. She accuses him of shocking her for no reason, and she wants him to stop it. Now.

He says that he did shock her for a reason, but Tahiry doesn’t believe Vado whatsoever. After fighting face-to-face with Vado, Tahiry walks back over to her seat. “I can’t even trust you!” Tahiry says as she walks away.

The fight continues and Tahiry tells Vado to leave her alone. He asks her to put the shocking device back on her wrist. Tahiry then yells at Vado that he’s shocking her “out of spite.” Vado claps back and Tahiry replies, “You just said I was yelling but I wasn’t yelling!” But she is definitely yelling now!

The other Marriage Boot Camp couples are feeling very awkward at the moment. No one wants to say a word. “Come on, Tahiry. You gotta put a lid on that,” Willie says in his confessional.

Tahiry’s going to make sure that she has the last word, though. “What the f**k am I doing here? Wasting my motherf**king time? Time is money and you don’t pay the bills. So don’t waste my motherf**king time,” she tells Vado.