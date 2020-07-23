‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recap: Tahiry Learns Vado Is ‘Emotionally Cheating’ On Her

Oh no! Tahiry caught Vado trying to mansplain why talking to other women doesn’t qualify as cheating during the July 23 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’.

The couples were divided on the July 23 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, when Dr. Ish initiated a podcast exercise with Clinton Sparks. Half of the cast (mostly the men and Hazel-E) thought they were recording a podcast — away from any cameras — so they opened up about a lot. What they didn’t know, though, was that their significant others were watching the interview from the other room.

So, as you can imagine, a lot was said, and many of the cast mates were shocked to hear what their significant others revealed. For example, when Vado got talking, he shared that he’s been talking to another woman, and he doesn’t think it should be classified as cheating.

“There’s no other girls?” Clinton asked Vado, and even though he said, “No”, Tahiry couldn’t help but notice that there was a “hesitation” before his reply. “Whoa!” Dr. Ish said, which only made Tahiry feel worse about the situation. “He wants to know where we’re at — where you at?” she asked aloud.

“When I love a girl, and I want to be with this girl, and this girl’s not giving me the same love back, I have to have something to still make me want to do this. So I talked to my daughter’s mother,” Vado told Clinton. “I might have another girl, but that doesn’t mean I’m having sex with that other girl.”

“That’s emotional attachment,” Tahiry noted from the other room, before adding, “That’s still cheating.” And Clinton seemed to agree. He asked Vado, “Do you not think talking to another girl is cheating?”

“No, not talking,” Vado said, but Hazel-E disagreed. She told Vado that “it is” cheating. “She could be my psychiatrist [though]”, Vado tried arguing, but Clinton told him, “Emotional cheating would be recognized as cheating”, and Hazel-E agreed.

“I’d rather have him go have sex with somebody, honestly, than to be emotionally attached to someone,” Tahiry added, after watching Vado try to mansplain his way out of cheating. She said he and his ex are obviously “co-parenting” but based on his “vibes”, she fears there’s “more than that”.

“He’s a kid — he needs to grow up,” she concluded.

In other Marriage Boot Camp news, Toni also admitted that she’d fed up with Kurupt’s “drinking and arguing.”

Want more drama? New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition air Thursdays at 9pm on WE tv.