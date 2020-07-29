National Lipstick Day: 12+ Amazing Deals & Formulas That Are Perfect For Summer

In honor of today being National Lipstick Day, we pulled together all of the best sales & lip products that you can treat yourself to!

Today, July 29, marks National Lipstick Day, and to celebrate, we rounded up the best deals and products that you will absolutely love. From matte lipsticks to hydrating balms with a bold tint, there are so many options to choose from which you can see when you click through the gallery above! Aside from just fabulous products, take a look below to see some amazing sales on lip products that are going on now.

Some of our fave lip products include the Glossier Generation G Lipstick, which has a subtle matte pigment that adapts to your natural lip color and is perfect for a casual look that you can reapply throughout the day. Another one of our favorites is the One Click Beauty b.SEDUCTIVE Lip Kit in The Warm Nudes which is a versatile lip trio that offers bold, buildable color in a variety of finishes. Use the liner to define lips and the Velvet Matte or High Shine Liquid Lip Color to complete the look.

QVC

bareMinerals Gen Nude Patent Lacquers 4-pc Lip Kit – $29.96

tarte 7 Pc Busy Gal Lip Kit – $25

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Trio – $39

MAC Soft Matte to Gloss Pink Kit- $45

BECCA Ultimate Lip Love 3-Piece Collection – $22.49

HSN

Smashbox Be Legendary Cream Lipsticks All Shades – $14.70

Smashbox 5 pc Gloss Angles Set – $39

Too Faced 50% off natural nudes – $45.57

Benefit TAR Lipstick Liner Nudes – $22

Benefit TAR Lipstick Liner Berries – $25.37

Kjaer Weis

20% off all lipsticks on kjaeweis.com.

Lancôme

This year, in honor of National Lipstick Day, Lancôme has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital & for every $50 donation made to St. Jude through the #ForTheKiss campaign, donors will receive a Juicy Tube, a St. Jude campaign exclusive sticker and a St. Jude Glam Fam enamel pin. Donors will receive one of five of the following juicy shades: Dreamsicle, Spring Fling, Game Berry, Hello Cherry, and Hallucination.