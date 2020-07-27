Danielle Bradbery Reveals ‘Never Have I Ever’ Sets The Tone For A ‘New Phase’ Of Her Music
With her newest single, ‘Never Have I Ever,’ officially at country radio, Danielle Bradbery dished to HL all about how the song will be indicative of more new music to come!
Danielle Bradbery sings about falling in love for the first time on her new song, “Never Have I Ever,” which she released earlier this year. The song takes her in quite a different direction from her 2017 album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, where she detailed the end of a “toxic relationship.” With “Never Have I Ever,” she’s ready to embark on a new era of music like we’ve never heard from her before.
“[After my last record], I took the time in between to just grow up and get out of [my relationship] and go into a new relationship — one that is really healthy,” Danielle explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “”Never Have I Ever” just fit perfect for a new phase of my life. Sonically, it sounds a little more brave, too. I’m putting a little bit more of R&B in it, along with country, which is something I haven’t really done too much. So putting out “Never Have I Ever” is kind of a new phase of my music. I’m really excited to see what this direction of music is for me.”
For now, Danielle is letting “Never Have I Ever” marinate with her fans and radio listeners, but it’s just the start of more new music to come. “I’m definitely working on a lot more,” she revealed. “This song is kind of a hint of more of a braver sound. I’m still going to be super vulnerable and honest and I’m just super excited to show people what I’ve been working on. I’ve been writing constantly and putting my vocal on songs and just trying to narrow down a perfect group of songs. As soon as we get a date or whatever is next, we’ll definitely be letting you all know!”
Will you be heavily involved in the songwriting process for more new music to come? For the most part, I love being part of the writing process. One, because it’s my story and it’s something I want to make sure that’s really true and honest to me. I want to make sure that, with the songs that I’m singing, people can hear me sing it and feel the true story behind it.
But when it comes outside songs that I wasn’t part of writing, I’m still super okay with that, too! I just need to find songs that I truly relate to and make them my own, which I have no problem doing. There’s some of those in there too. I just love getting to share my true honest words.