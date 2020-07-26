News
Teresa Guidice: How She Feels About Gia’s New Boyfriend Christian Carmichael & Nose Job

‘RHONJ’s Gia Giudice, 19, has a new look and a new boyfriend — and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE details on how mom Teresa feels about it all!

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 48, could not be happier for her daughter Gia Giudice, 19, after debuting her new look and beau on social media. Gia confirmed on July 17 that she received a nose job and couldn’t be more pleased with the results, but we now know she received the stamp of approval from mom, too. “Teresa fully supported her decision for the nose job,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gia is 19 and can make her own decisions about her looks. She thought she was beautiful before and thinks it looks great. She doesn’t think she needs anything else done and finds her perfect the way she is,” the insider also spilled.

Gia admitted she looked different after posting a stunning photo with her mom by her side and took the time to address her fans questioning what happened. “I’m absolutely in love with it,” the Rutgers University student said in her caption, explaining that her nose had been “an insecurity” of hers for a while. Teresa showed her eldest daughter some love in the comments, gushing, “Couldn’t be more proud of you… You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond.”

But the new nose isn’t the only thing Teresa is approving in her daughter’s life! Gia has been seeing Christian Carmichael, 19, and we now know how her protective mom feels. “Teresa is a really big fan of Gia’s boyfriend,” our source continued. “She likes him a lot. Teresa finds Gia’s boyfriend to be a very nice guy who treats her well and she’s happy to see her happy and enjoying life,” they also said of the fellow college student.

The gorgeous couple have kept their relationship pretty quiet, although the teens recently made things “Instagram official!” Gia, who’s life has been followed for 10 seasons on the hit Bravo show, revealed during filming last year that she was going to New Jersey’s Rutger’s University. According to our source, though, things seem to be going quite well for the couple despite having to leave school in March after the COVID-19 lockdown. “They met at school,” the source revealed.

It’s nice to see Gia smiling as she anxiously waits to be reunited again with her dad when this pandemic dies down. Her father, Joe Giudice, 48, was deported back in October 2019 to Italy after sitting in ICE custody since March 2019. Before that, he served 3 years at a corrections facility over bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. “Gia is extremely happy,” our source said “Except for missing her father of course,” they also said.