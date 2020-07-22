A crying Orlando Bloom announced on Instagram that his sweet pup Mighty, who has been missing for a week, might be dead. The actor was getting a tattoo to commemorate his best friend.

It’s with a heavy heart that Orlando Bloom announced that he believes his beloved dog, Mighty, passed away. The actor, 43, took to Instagram with an emotional post in which he remembered his little “Mighty Man” and thanked those that helped him search for the missing pup for a week. Orlando’s post included videos of himself getting a tattoo in Mighty’s honor, a little heart surrounding a spade and the word “Mighty” on his chest.

Orlando cried in his videos as he remembered his little guy. “Mighty’s on the other side now,” Orlando wrote. “After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well.”

I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion,” he continued. “I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART.”

Orlando’s fiancée, Katy Perry, with whom he’s expecting a baby girl, reposted Orlando’s heartbreaking message on her own Instagram account. She added, “We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty.”