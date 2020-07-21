Alyssa Milano, 47, Sunbathes In Strapless Bathing Suit While On Boat Ride On Vacay — See Pics

Alyssa Milano looked totally in her element with her family by her side enjoying the crystal blue lake while on vacation! The actress sported a tankini for her family’s boating excursion and looked flawless!

Alyssa Milano is soaking up the sun and some summer fun in her latest post to Instagram! The stunning Charmed alum, 47, shared a slew of photos with her sweet family, where it looked as though they were having a blast on the lake during vacation. In the first photo from the July 19 carousel post, Alyssa captured her and her husband, Dave Bugliari‘s, five-year-old daughter, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari, cozied-up to the family’s pooch. In the next photo, Elizabella threw her arms in the air while wearing a life vest and looked so excited for the family’s outing!

The next two pics, however, were all about Alyssa! The actress and activist posed at the edge of the boat clad in a white and blue striped tankini. She sported a baseball cap, and gave the camera a glance over her shoulder while positively beaming and showing off her sun-soaked skin. The last photo captured the two most important guys in her life.

Alyssa’s final snap in her post featured her husband, Dave, and the couple’s son, Milo Thomas Bugliari, 8, staying afloat on a body-board in the glistening lake. Dave smiled at the camera, while Milo showed off his blue hairdo! It really looked like a fun family vacation, and family has clearly been on Alyssa’s mind.

Not long before Alyssa and her family hit the water and captured a few family pics, the Who’s The Boss? alum posted a sweet, candid photo of her son and daughter wading into the water on July 12. It was such a tender, special moment, and Alyssa couldn’t help but “count [her] blessings,” as she noted in the caption to the photo above.

Although she’s a vocal advocate, Alyssa keeps her family and personal life separate from the work that she dedicates herself to. She and Dave, who works as an agent for Creative Arts Agency, have been married since August 2009. They welcomed Milo just two years later in August 2011 and Elizabella in September 2014. While her social media is now devoted to political issues and supporting Democratic, progressive candidates, fans love to get a glimpse into Alyssa’s life, and these recent pics are no exception!