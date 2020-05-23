Fans questioned Alyssa Milano’s crochet face mask after pointing out it contained holes — but the actress clarified that she had added a carbon filter inside, making it ‘totally safe’!

Alyssa Milano, 47, is clearing the air about her crochet face mask! After Twitter users noticed the cream-colored knit item contained holes — as all crocheted items do — the Charmed alum confirmed she had already taken care of that concern. “Mask has a filter in it for f—’s sake. A carbon one. My mom makes them,” she explained in a tweet on Saturday, May 23, adding an eye roll emoji and the hashtag #WearAMask. “A–holes, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe,” she added in a second tweet, including a screenshot of carbon filters on sale via Amazon for $26.99. “Enjoy,” she added over the image of the filters, which sell for 100 in a pack.

The comments started after the Grey’s Anatomy guest star shared a cute car selfie of her, husband Dave Bugliari, 39, and their kids,Milo Thomas, 8, and Elizabella Dylan, 5, all rocking masks. “Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy,” Alyssa began her earlier post. “Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask,” she added. In the image, Dave sports a white N95 mask as he’s seated in the drivers’ seat, while her kids picked ones showing their style! Milo opted for a black mask featuring a print of a basketball, soccer ball and baseball, while Elizabella was Pinterest-ready in a white one with drawings of donuts and ice cream cones — yum.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Alyssa’s unique face covering. “If you are mocking Alyssa Milano for wearing a knitted mask then you are a terrible person. That mask might save your life,” one fan wrote, while others put her carbon filters to the test and snapped photos of themselves in similar masks!

Mask has a filter in it for fuck’s sake. A carbon one. My mom makes them. 🙄 #WearAMask https://t.co/tyzePPSekj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

Another Twitter user added, “To all the MAGA morons, you were wrong once again. Your obsession with @Alyssa_Milano is bizarre. That said, as usual she owned you. Thank you Alyssa for showing what it looks like trying to protect yourself, your family, and others. Love the filtered mask.” Alyssa once again responded to the latter tweet, writing, “I mean…the people who don’t want to wear masks themselves think my mask w/ a filter isn’t good enough protection.”