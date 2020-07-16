Justin Bieber’s 13 Sexiest Performance Looks Of All-Time: Purpose Tour & More

From the Purpose World Tour, to the catwalk of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — Justin Bieber sure knows how to make a fashion statement. Here are some of his best.

Justin Bieber has been performing on some of the world’s biggest stages for more than a decade. So it’s no surprise that the “Yummy” hitmaker has had plenty of incredible fashion moments while belting out his hits in front of thousands of fans. Ever since he broke out as a baby-faced rising star back in 2009 with that haircut, Justin has commanded the stage like nobody else in the biz. As the years have progressed, he’s also upped his style game while on stage.

Not only has he given fans a glimpse at his ripped physique by going shirtless onstage quite a number of times, but he’s also adapted a much cooler and high-end fashion style. Aside from his multiple world tours, Justin has also performed at awards shows, music festivals and special events — like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. He strutted down the catwalk like a bonafide model alongside the likes of Cara Delevingne when he performed at the 2012 show.

He showed off his super muscular arms in a white vest worn over a white tank top, which he paired with baggy pants, silver gloves and matching white sneakers. Fast forward a few years and Justin’s style has changed a lot! During the first show of his 2017 Purpose World Tour in Mexico City, one of the outfits he wore involved khaki pants and a denim jacket. He had bleach blonde hair during that era in his career, and his fashion choices somewhat reflected his new music.

Justin often wore ripped jeans on stage, along with baggy tops and distressed denim. His wardrobe was certainly much less structured than on previous tours, as he even went on stage in gym shorts and activewear at times! We’ve rounded up more of Justin’s performance looks from over the years — you can check them out by continuing to scroll through the gallery above.