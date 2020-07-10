Why Rae Wellness Founder Left Corporate Life To Pursue A Career In Providing Women With Affordable Health Products

Angie Tebbe left her job in corporate America to found Rae Wellness and provide women with an accessible & affordable way to easily prioritize their health.

Angie Tebbe, a mother of two and former Target executive, founded Rae Wellness in 2019 after finding that her personal “wellbeing was continuing to decrease on the priority list.” However, when she went in search of the important supplements she knew she needed while “in pursuit of [her] own wellbeing,” Angie found a niche in the marketplace.

“First, for the quality women deserve, there was nothing in the market for the price I was willing to pay – it was all expensive. Secondly, those supplements that did exist at the price point I was willing to pay, were either not made for women or were full of sugar usually in a gummy format,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “So, I had this idea to create holistic and accessible products that did not exist.”

Angie created Rae Wellness “based on the fundamental belief that all people deserve access to affordable wellness,” and accessibility for all women is at the forefront of Rae’s business model. That’s why the company has, since day one, given 5% of their revenue to Girls, Inc. to help fuel the next generation of women. “Girls, Inc. is an incredible organization that fuels the next generation of women by helping girls become strong, smart and bold,” Angie added.

Rae Wellness offers vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO supplements in the Beauty, Wellness and Hormonal supplement categories (They retail at $14.99 for a 30-day supply). “They’re free of sugar, artificial preservatives, harmful fillers and colors. And we use ingredients in the dosages that matter – nothing more, nothing less,” Angie detailed. “Each product addresses a solution (stress, hormones, skin) which allows our community to choose their own individual wellness path and to evolve as their well-being evolves.”

Instead of the sugar-filled “hair care” gummies that are promoted by well-paid influencers across social media, Rae Wellness’s beauty products (Complexion capsules, Vegan Collagen Boost, Beauty drops and capsules) “help nourish women to shine from the inside out so they can feel their best.” To help get the luscious long hair and strong nails every woman desires, Angie used Biotin, Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Vitamin-rich acai that each play important roles in achieving those beauty goals.

The same goes for Rae’s Pre + Probiotic, which is a digestive supplement that truly all women can benefit from taking. Simply put, probiotics are live microorganisms that live in your gut, reports the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), that are actually there to provide health benefits. Specifically for women, taking a pre and probiotic can help reduce the frequency and ferocity of UTIs and bolster your immunity, according to naturopathic physician Amy Fasig.

“Digestive health is a gateway to overall wellness, and supporting your gut health can help with inflammation, immunity, skin, and many other wellness needs,” explained Angie. “Our Pre + Probiotic capsules help balance your gut health and support your digestion. We use apple cider vinegar for the Prebiotic and a blend with Acidophilus for the Probiotic to help keep the digestive flora balanced.”

In the end, Angie founded Rae Wellness with the belief that “if we take care of ourselves and feel well within, our light shines bright and impacts those around us.” “Women don’t often prioritize taking care of themselves, and one way we can help our overall wellness is get the essential nutrients we need,” she said. “At Rae, we know that taking care of ourselves goes beyond holistic supplements, and our products work best in addition to taking care of our mind and bodies, eating well and getting rest.”