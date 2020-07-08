Sophie Turner Looks Angelic As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump In All White Mini Dress  

Sophie Turner stepped out in Santa Monica on Tuesday with her baby bump dressed in a stunning, white mini! The actress, whose due date is near, wore her hair down with a protective face covering on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophie Turner is having a fashionable pregnancy! The Game of Thrones actress, 24, dressed her growing baby bump in a white mini with short sleeves while running errands on Tuesday. Sophie, who is expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas, was photographed leaving a building solo in Santa Monica.

Sophie stepped out in a pair of black and white flat sandals. She carried a beige snakeskin bag in her right hand, along with her cell phone. The pregnant star matched her bag to her grey and black face mask, which was also snakeskin-printed. Sophie has been photographed wearing a face covering on many occasions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sophie was seen without her “Sucker For You” singer hubby, 30, who usually accompanies her on walks and other outings. The couple has been quarantining at their LA home, where they’ve been keeping busy walking their pups, cooking, and stepping out for strolls around the neighborhood.

Rumors of Sophie’s first pregnancy began to swirl around January, though there was no proof at the time. Joe and Sophie later fueled the pregnancy buzz in the beginning of March when they were photographed shopping for kids clothes at a store in Studio City, CA. Then, as the weeks went on, Sophie’s baby bump began to show when she was pictured with Joe during various outings. Though they have yet to verbally confirm that they’re expecting, Joe and Sophie have been unable to hide her blossoming belly recently.

Joe and Sophie, who wed in Las Vegas in a surprise ceremony, celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary on May 1. They tied the knot directly after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the famous Little White Chapel in Sin City — with an Elvis impersonator, of course. Joe and Sophie later wed in a more formal ceremony in France in June of that same year.