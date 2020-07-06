Sophie Turner Looks Ready For Baby’s Arrival in Pretty Pink Jumper With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner looked so adorable rocking her baby bump in one of her cutest pregnancy looks yet. She had a picnic with husband Joe Jonas and friends, where she glowed in a summery pink dress.

Sophie Turner was able to hide her pregnancy for months thanks to her tall frame and wearing loose-fitting outfits. But she’s really popped now, and is flaunting her baby bump with amazing style. The 24-year-old donned the perfect outfit for a summer picnic in the park with husband Joe Jonas, 30, and some pals, who gathered for a relaxing post holiday get together on July 5. Sophie looked super comfortable in a floaty baby-doll style mini-dress with a white t-shirt underneath. It was a cute bubble-gum pink color, possibly giving a tip-off that she and Joe could be expecting a little girl!

Sophie’s dress featured string straps that tied in a bow at her shoulder, and a ruffly hemline just above her knees. With her bump protruding out, the fabric in the front appeared higher and more stretched than in the back. So it appears this is just a really cute pink summer sundress that Sophie turned into maternity wear. It sure looks comfy, which is essential for any mom-to-be.

The former Game of Thrones star wore comfy slide on, open-toed sandals as she and Joe made their way to the picnic in a Studio City, CA public park. Which made it all the easier to kick them off as she was seen seated cross-legged on a blanket where she enjoyed lunch items that arrived in a wicker picnic basket. Sophie wore her blonde locks down and straight, and sported a layer of light eye makeup along with a pink lip.

Sophie even matched her protective face mask to her outfit, as it was pale pink with small patterns on it. She wore it upon her arrival at the park, abiding by California’s state requirement that masks be worn in public places with the uptick in COVID-19 cases. But she slipped it underneath her chin once she was seated with pals, so that she could partake in the delicious al fresco meal.

Joe too came prepared and protected, with a black mask covering his face. The singer sported black shorts, a black baseball cap and matching athletic shoes, along with a blue top. When the couple departed, he tucked their belonging in a black backpack as Sophie carried a reusable water bottle.

Joe and Sophie still have not publicly confirmed they’re expecting a baby, even though it has now become too obvious to hide. Pregnancy rumors began swirling around the couple in Feb. 2020, but they kept going about their daily routines with Sophie’s belly being hidden under loose dresses or sweatshirts. Even during home lockdown, the pair still ventured out to walk their dogs everyday. But then in June, Sophie’s pregnant belly completely popped. Now it is just a waiting game until the couple welcome their first born child.