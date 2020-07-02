‘Love & Listings’ Preview: Zac Gets ‘Overwhelmed’ When His Tour With Vivica A. Fox Goes Badly

Zac is trying to expand his clientele to celebrities and has a tour set up with Vivica A. Fox in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Love & Listings’ preview. When Vivica doesn’t like the house, Zac starts to sweat a little!

Zac Diles is taking actress Vivica A. Fox on a tour of a home in Studio City, California, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 6 premiere. He knows that Vivica makes big money so she wants to spend big money. Vivica has a broad budget of $2 to $8 million. Zac knows that selling Vivica a house is the “perfect way to segue into that celebrity clientele.”

The house he shows Vivica is priced at a little over $3 million. It has a private driveway and a great view. Right away, Vivica notices that there’s no outdoor bar or TV. When she learns that the house was built in 1933, she’s a little shocked. “I’m used to a new house,” she tells Zac.

He takes her up to the master suite and asks her if she’ll be living alone or with someone else. Things get awkward very fast. “I don’t think you need to know that!” Vivica tells him. Zac knows he messed up. “It looked like she wanted to punch me,” he admits. Zac realizes that winning over these “Hollywood types is going to take a little more finesse than I thought.”

Vivica also points out that the closet is “tiny as hell.” At this point, Zac is “feeling a little overwhelmed.” Vivica’s making it very known he needs to step up his game. He has another house to show her — if she’ll give him another chance. This all-new season will also feature celebrity appearances by Ashanti, Safaree Samuels, Nick Young, and more.

The synopsis for the new season reads: “VH1’s all-new season of Love & Listings catches up with the group of young and ambitious real estate agents from season 1 as they work their way up the real estate ladder, catering to celebrities, athletes, and musicians in the elite real estate industry of Southern California. Mixing business with pleasure has its ups and downs, creating drama and discord amongst the hard-earned commissions, but at the end of the day, these agents know if they can’t work together, it could cost them millions. With hard work driving them and putting their hearts on the line, this niche group of realtors hustles for the bag and for a happily ever after. Can they really have it all in the competitive world of LA celebrity real estate?” Love & Listings will air Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.