‘RHONJ’ Alum Dina Manzo’s Ex Charged With Hiring Hitman To Attack Her New Husband

Dina Manzo’s ex-husband, Thomas Manzo has been indicted in NJ for allegedly hiring a mobster to assault her then boyfriend (now husband), David Cantin in 2015 — in exchange for discounts on a wedding reception.

The ex-husband of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Dina Cantin (formerly Manzo) was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday, June 30 with conspiring to assault David Cantin in the spring of 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey. At the time, Cantin was Dina’s boyfriend. They married in 2017, and Dina confirmed the union in May of 2019. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Dina for comment.

Thomas Manzo, 55, of Franklin Lakes, allegedly hired John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove — an alleged member of the Lucchese Crime Family — to carry out an assault on Cantin, prosecutors allege. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey said Thomas Manzo and John Perna both face multiple charges over the assault, which they allege Manzo commissioned from Perna in exchange for a discounted wedding reception at The Brownstone in Paterson. Manzo is part owner in the restaurant, according to the indictment.

Manzo allegedly provided Perna with personal information about his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend, including his residence, business addresses and vehicle, to carry out the alleged attack.

The charges and allegations in the indictment are accusations at this time, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.