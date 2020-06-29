Young Curt: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Died At Age 27

Bay area legend Young Curt reportedly lost his life in a rollover car crash on June 29. Learn more about the iconic rapper, who was about to enter a ‘second act’ in his respected career.

Curtis Denton Jr., known in the Bay Area’s hip-hop scene as the iconic Young Curt, reportedly died in a tragic car crash. The rapper was just 27 years old when he lost his life in a rollover crash in Northern California’s Contra Costa County on June 29, according to the area’s local Fox affiliate outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to the rapper’s rep and the police for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Young Curt was reportedly found “lying on the dirt shoulder outside of a 2019 Dodge Charger” after 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning, per a Facebook post from Contra Costa County’s California Highway Patrol. Young Curt succumbed to his injuries after being brought to the hospital. As for what led up to the crash, Young Curt was travelling at a “high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate the sweeping turn of the roadway, leading him to strike the dirt shoulder and roll his vehicle “several times,” according to the Facebook post. In the wake of this tragedy, learn more about the beloved rapper:

1. Young Curt is a respected rapper in Northern California’s Bay Area. His debut project, This Shyt Dont Stop, Vol. 1., put him on the map and earned a loyal fan base at just 16 years old. He’s famous for raps like “She So Bad” and “This Beat Hit” from the late 2000’s, but was “poised for a second act of his career,” his manager Bilal Rahimi told KQED in the wake of the tragedy. Young Curt’s manager revealed that EMPIRE, a San Francisco distribution label, had plans to release the late rapper’s album later in 2020. Now, this album will hopefully be put out poshtumously, the manager told the outlet.

2. One of Young Curt’s songs went viral on TikTok. “No B–tch” — also known as “We Dont Giva F–k About No B–tch” — went viral on TikTok in 2020. However, the song was long popular before it made its way to nearly 400,000 videos on the social media app. Young Curt actually dropped the song in 2009!

3. He’s also known for his diss raps. His “D Lo Diss,” uploaded to Bay Area Music Magazine’s YouTube page in 2009, has racked up more than half a million views. That same year, his “No Hoe Freestyle D Lo Diss” was shared on the video platform and has now attracted more than 700,000 views.

4. Young Curt is also a producer. He has publishing credits on Tyga’s 2019 song, “Bop.”

Dang bruh rip young curt.. had all the high school functions lit 🙏🏽 — ICY (@Saweetie) June 29, 2020

5. Young Curt is being mourned by big names in the hip-hop industry. “Dang bruh rip young curt.. had all the high school functions lit,” Saweetie, a fellow rapper from the Bay Area, commented. SYMBA, another Bay Area rapper, took to Twitter to write, “RIP YOUNG CURT.” Meanwhile, R&B artist Kehlani wrote, “wowowowow RIP Young Curt.”