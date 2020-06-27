Britney Spears ‘Not Looking To Ever Shade Or Upset’ Beyonce Fans With Recent ‘Queen B’ Comments

Britney Spears just wanted to ‘be nice’ to the fans who label her ‘Queen B’ when she made her recent comments about the nickname in an Instagram post and ‘she isn’t playing games.’

Britney Spears, 38, may have seemed to embrace being called “Queen B” by some of her fans when she shared an eye-catching Instagram photo and wrote a positive comment about the name on June 24, but she wasn’t trying to diss Beyonce, 38, who is also called “Queen B”, or her fans in any way. The singer was simply trying to show love and gratitude in the post and didn’t intend on being disrespectful like some critics made it out to be.

”When Britney originally made the comments she was never thinking of Beyonce at all,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She genuinely believes her fans call her Queen B and she wanted to be fun on her Instagram and show some love. And that is why she hasn’t deleted it either because Britney was not looking to ever shade or upset Beyonce or her fans at any point, she wanted to address her fans only and just be nice.”

Britney’s comment about her nickname was accompanied by a photo of a golden bee that had diamonds in places of stripes. “To all my fans who call me Queen 👑 B …. I believe this would be more accurate 😉🐝🐝🐝🐝 !!!!!” the comment read. It didn’t take long for some Beyonce fans to try and correct her by writing responses like, “Beyonce is Queen B, don’t get it twisted Brit.”

Although some of the criticism was harsh, Britney wasn’t caught off guard. “It is not like Britney isn’t surprised by online attacks, it’s happened so many times to her in the past that she deals with it,” the source explained. “She is not going to be pressured on something that she outright thought was directed to her fans and her fans only, she isn’t playing games, she doesn’t have to be that way. She likes Beyonce, she is starting no feud whatsoever.”

It’s great to know Britney has no bad blood with Beyonce and truly just loves her fans. The two ladies are some of the most successful female singers of all time and because of that, they have crossed paths in the past, including the time when they both appeared and sang in a 2004 Pepsi commercial. Britney also shared Beyonce’s lyrics when clapping back at Instagram haters in Apr., proving she’s a fan of the songstress.