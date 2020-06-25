Tenille Townes Hopes Debut Album ‘The Lemonade Stand’ Inspires Listeners To ‘Be Who They Are’

Ahead of the release of Tenille Townes’ debut album, ‘The Lemonade Stand,’ we caught up with the Canadian country singer about her hopes to inspire with the record and much more!

Tenille Townes will release her debut album, The Lemonade Stand, on June 26. The 26-year-old co-wrote all 12 songs on the record, which was a very important part of the process for her. “To me, songwriting is the way I process how I feel,” she explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s the way that I sort of understand the world. Writing from a third party, observer perspective is often my favorite.”

With the songs that Tenille has released so far — including her first two singles, “Somebody’s Daughter” and “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” — it’s already clear that storytelling is a key component of her music. She confirmed that this is something that we’ll see with the entire record, as well. “I love the element of being a storyteller,” Tenille admitted. “Stories are a big part of the reason I fell in love with music, and with the country music family, as well. I really do love to be a witness and just kind of process how I feel about things from that place.”

Even the album’s title, The Lemonade Stand, has a deeper meaning. The phrase is a lyric from Tenille’s breakout single, “Somebody’s Daughter,” but it’s also a metaphor for a “gathering place,” the singer explained. “It’s a place that I hope people can come to be filled up,” she said. “It represents this innocence and wonder of being reminded of dreams that we have when we’re a little kid. To me, this record is the dream that I had.”