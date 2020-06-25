Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Tenille Townes Hopes Debut Album ‘The Lemonade Stand’ Inspires Listeners To ‘Be Who They Are’

Tenille Townes arrives at the CMT Music Awards, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn 2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Tenille Townes Billboard Women in Music, Arrivals, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2019
Tenille Townes 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 13 Nov 2019
Tenille Townes CMT Next Women of Country Celebration, Show, Nashville, USA - 12 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Ahead of the release of Tenille Townes’ debut album, ‘The Lemonade Stand,’ we caught up with the Canadian country singer about her hopes to inspire with the record and much more!

Tenille Townes will release her debut album, The Lemonade Stand, on June 26. The 26-year-old co-wrote all 12 songs on the record, which was a very important part of the process for her. “To me, songwriting is the way I process how I feel,” she explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s the way that I sort of understand the world. Writing from a third party, observer perspective is often my favorite.”

With the songs that Tenille has released so far — including her first two singles, “Somebody’s Daughter” and “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” — it’s already clear that storytelling is a key component of her music. She confirmed that this is something that we’ll see with the entire record, as well. “I love the element of being a storyteller,” Tenille admitted. “Stories are a big part of the reason I fell in love with music, and with the country music family, as well. I really do love to be a witness and just kind of process how I feel about things from that place.”

tenille townes
Shutterstock

Even the album’s title, The Lemonade Stand, has a deeper meaning. The phrase is a lyric from Tenille’s breakout single, “Somebody’s Daughter,” but it’s also a metaphor for a “gathering place,” the singer explained. “It’s a place that I hope people can come to be filled up,” she said. “It represents this innocence and wonder of being reminded of dreams that we have when we’re a little kid. To me, this record is the dream that I had.”

Now that her dreams are being fulfilled, Tenille is hoping to inspire others by sharing these stories on her album. “I just hope listeners feel like they can be exactly who they are and know that they’re not alone in what they’re going through,” she told us. “We all have questions, we all have insecurities, we all have great joys and all have things that are really hard — so to know that there’s somebody sitting besides you in any of those things is really important. I hope people feel that invitation to really be who they are when they listen to this music. I hope that people gather around and are reminded of their dreams.”