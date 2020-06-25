Sharon Stone Mourns Ex Steve Bing After His Death By Suicide: I’m Having A ‘Hard Time’ With It

Sharon Stone has broken her silence on Steve Bing’s tragic death, revealing he was a ‘complicated person’. The pair were romantically linked in the 1990s.

Sharon Stone revealed she was devastated over the news that her ex, Steve Bing, had died. The 62-year-old spoke to Extra in the wake of the prominent film producer’s death by suicide on June 22. “This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it,” she began. “He’s a complicated person who I didn’t think always made good decisions … It’s a tough one. It’s a very tough one.”

The pair were romantically linked in the 1990s, before Steve dated Elizabeth Hurley, 55, in the early 2000s. The British actress gave birth to his son, Damian Hurley, in 2002, however their relationship only lasted a couple of years. In the wake of her former partner’s tragic passing, Elizabeth took to Instagram to mourn the terrible loss. “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she said in her tribute to her former love.

She added, “Our time together was very happy, and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year, we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news, and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Their son Damian also spoke out, writing on Instagram, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

While Steve was known for his private nature, he earned a reputation as being among the top progressive political donors. He was particularly close to former President Bill Clinton, 73, having donated at least $10 million to his foundation. After Steve’s death, Clinton issued a statement: “I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.”