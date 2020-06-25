Caitlyn Jenner Goes Golfing With ‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber & Fans Are Super Confused

After Caitlyn Jenner posted a photo of herself hitting the golf course with Peter Weber and his family, fans can’t help but wonder how these stars have come to know each other!

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner found herself some new golf buddies! On June 24, she took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself with The Bachelor star, Peter Weber, along with his brother, Jack Weber, and father, Peter Weber Sr. Caitlyn captioned the photo, “Fun day of golf with the Weber’s. Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm.”

Caitlyn did not give any indication of how she knows the Weber family, and fans were quick to point out that the connection seemed pretty random. “Crossover of the century,” someone commented on the pic, while another person wrote, “How random?!” and someone else added, “The crossover event we never knew we needed.” The Weber family lives in California like Caitlyn, but it’s still unclear how they all ended up golfing together!

Peter’s season of The Bachelor aired earlier this year. He caused quite a controversy when he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, only to break it off with her a few weeks later when he realized he still had feelings for Madison Prewett. Peter and Madison revealed that they were trying to work on their relationship during After the Final Rose in March. However, Peter’s family made it clear that they did NOT think she was right for him because she wasn’t ready to commit to him on the show.

It didn’t take long for Peter and Madison to call it quits, and eventually, he started dating another woman from his season, Kelley Flanagan. Peter and Kelley actually randomly met in a hotel lobby weeks before The Bachelor began filming. Although they had a connection on the show, Peter sent Kelley home, and she has since admitted that it wasn’t the right environment for her. Off camera, though, their relationship has been thriving.

Luckily, Peter’s family seems to be totally on-board with Kelley. “It’s a dream come true,” Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, said on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! earlier this month. “I love her. I love her so much. We get along so great. [She]’s the daughter that I’ve always wanted.”