Peter Weber Gushes Over ‘Strong & Confident’ Hannah Ann After Split From Madison Prewett

After breaking Hannah Ann Sluss’ heart on television, Peter Weber praised his ex for how she handled things as the finale of ‘The Bachelor’ played out.

Peter Weber broke his social media silence about The Bachelor finale on March 12. Two days after the show ended, Peter wrote a lengthy Instagram post about his experience, and he sent some love to his ex, Hannah Ann Sluss, who he got engaged to, then broke up with, on the show. “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” Peter wrote, referencing how Hannah Ann addressed him on After the Final Rose. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

In the post, Peter also announced that he and Madison Prewett had broken up. The two had just revealed their decision to give their relationship a chance on After the Final Rose, but that only lasted two days. It’s unclear exactly what brought them to this decision, but it was clear from the get-go that there was a lot that they had to work through. Not only did Peter and Madison have a LOT of differences when it came to their faith, values and lifestyles, but they also had to deal with Peter’s family publicly disapproving of their relationship. It’s certainly no surprise that all of this took a toll on Peter and Madison very quickly!

Meanwhile, Hannah Ann has made it clear that she’s thriving after the dramatic breakup. She posted on Instagram following the finale and threw some pretty major shade at Peter. “Flyin’ solo,” she wrote, referencing Peter’s career as a pilot. “No turbulence accepted, PERIOD.” She also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show, confirmed that she’s “single and ready to mingle,” and revealed that there’s a good chance we’ll see her on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Hannah Ann was madly in love with Peter on The Bachelor, but when she accepted his engagement his proposal, she was completely unaware that he still had such strong feelings for Madison. She accused Peter of “blindsiding” her by not making it clear that his heart was fully with her. “You took away my first engagement,” Hannah Ann said on After the Final Rose. She also warned him to “become a real man” before settling down with one woman.