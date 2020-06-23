‘OutDaughtered’ Preview: Danielle Gets Stressed Out About Being Quarantined With 6 Kids

Danielle learns about the shutdown and wonders how things are going to play out with 6 kids at home in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 23 episode of ‘OutDaughtered.’

Danielle, Adam, and the kids are back home from their vacation, but life has taken quite a turn as the coronavirus pandemic continues to get worse. “For the next 2 weeks, the local government has shut down places where large gatherings happen,” Danielle says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new OutDaughtered. “They also recommended that we stay home. It’s not mandatory, but we’re going to do our best and stay home.”

Danielle tells Adam that they need to go to the store to get some groceries and necessities since they don’t have much because they were just on vacation. “As the days go by and we’re watching the news, businesses are limiting what you can actually buy. It’s getting really weird out there,” Adam says.

For the Busbys, their grocery shopping isn’t like every other family. They have to get so much more since they’re a family of 8. Danielle quips that she can’t go to the store every day because she’s got to home school the kids.

“I’m tired of hearing that, Danielle. We get it. You’re a mom with 6 kids,” Crystal’s husband, Dale, tells Danielle. Danielle claps back, “Yeah, but when you’re at home it’s very different.”

The limiting of the amount customers can buy is definitely going to put the Busbys in an awkward position. “We are a family of 8, and what I buy on a weekly basis is bulk for somebody For example, we go through a lot of toilet paper. A couple rolls a day,” Danielle reveals.

Adam and Danielle were on a family vacation with their kids in Wyoming when they learned about the coronavirus pandemic. The parents weren’t using their phones that much on vacation, so they were shocked to find out how bad things had gotten outside of their little bubble. They quickly realized their lives were about to drastically change when they got home. OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.