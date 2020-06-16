‘OutDaughtered’ Preview: Adam & Danielle Learn Stunning News On Their Family Vacation

Adam and Danielle learn shocking news about the coronavirus situation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 16 episode of ‘OutDaughtered.’ Adam and Danielle are stunned by how much has changed since they left for vacation.

The Busby family vacation to Wyoming takes a turn when Adam and Danielle find out about how the coronavirus pandemic has taken hold of the country. The couple had no idea how bad the situation had gotten until they checked their phones. “We came up here to get away for the real world and, apparently, we did,” Danielle says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of OutDaughtered.

Adam is stunned to learn that “all hell’s broke loose” back home and all over the world. “I went on my phone for the first time and saw the news of this turmoil of the coronavirus getting worse and worse and worse,” Adam says. “I almost feel like we’re living on another planet.”

In just a week, so much has changed. Adam and Danielle realize that everything is getting canceled or closing, so the family is going to be spending more time at home than ever before.

OutDaughtered returned for season 5 on June 2. The new season started with the girls’ Father-Daughter Dance on the horizon. Adam was determined to bring all six girls, but when he and Danielle worry that it might be too much for him to handle on his own, he had to break the bad news to the girls. Riley moved ahead to kindergarten, as the Busbys’ routine continues to grow more complicated.

When the Busbys return from their vacation, everything begins to unravel. Quarantining with quints is a challenge that no parent can ever be fully prepared for. Plans for birthdays, the Easter holiday, and a potential eye procedure for Hazel come to a halt as the family adjusts to the pandemic, shifts to homeschooling Blayke and the quints, while trying to make the best decisions for the family’s health and safety. As Texas ramps up its safety measures with a stay-at-home order, the final episode of the season takes place using completely self-shot footage of the Busby family while the reality of quarantine and social distancing sets in. OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.