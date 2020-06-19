Raven-Symone’s ‘Never Been Happier’ After Surprise Wedding: ‘Some Of Her Closest Friend Didn’t Know’

Raven-Symone is so private about her personal life that not even some of her closest pals were aware that she secretly married her girlfriend Miranda Maday.



Raven-Symoné is the “happiest she’s ever been” after tying the knot in a secret backyard ceremony with her girlfriend Miranda Maday. The 34-year-old actress shared the news with fans on June 18 that she’s a married woman now. The ceremony was so small and intimate that some of the former The View co-host‘s friends weren’t even aware it took place. And her fans weren’t in the know that Raven had a special lady due to how private Raven is about her love life.

“Raven and Miranda met because Miranda is in the production side of industry and they met that way. She was working as an assistant on a few shows over the years on various crews. She and Raven have kept their relationship very private for awhile,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Raven mentioned their beginnings when she wrote about how Miranda knew her inside out and from “stage to home” during her wedding announcement.

“Raven is extremely private especially when it comes to her personal life because she doesn’t like others talking about it. She would sneak Miranda into various events all of the time and do her best to just blend her in,” our insider continues. “Raven is more of a homebody than someone who likes to go out.”

Raven and Miranda quietly got engaged earlier this spring, but with the quarantine and lockdowns, were able to keep things on the down-low. “She’s never been happier. They got engaged a few months ago very secretly and kept it very close to the vest. Some of their closest friends didn’t even know,” our insider adds.

Raven shared the big news in a June 18 Instagram post, showing the newlyweds hugging each other. For the occasion, Raven wore a dark long-sleeved jacket and pants. She rocked a pop of color by wearing long braids with purple, blue, orange and green strands, while the other side of her head was shaved. Miranda wore an off-white jumpsuit with elastic bands around the waist, wrists and ankles. In one photo she donned a white veil, apparently for the ceremony proper.

Raven wrote in the caption of their first pic as a wedded couple, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW.” The former That’s So Raven star’s full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, so the ladies have combined their last names.

Raven’s former Cheetah Girls stars sent their love, with Adrienne Bailon writing, “CONGRATULATIONS” in the wedding photo’s caption. Sabrina Bryan gushed, “Congratulations Raven!!! Wishing you so much love with this next chapter together! Cheers to the NEWLYWEDS!!!” Former fill-in The View host Mario Cantone was there when Raven and Miranda met and shared, “I was there when it began! Congratulations ladies. Sending you All my love!”

Raven later shared a follow-up post with more photos, including one kissing Miranda and another showing the table with their reception meal. “The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!! I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe,” a joyous Raven wrote in the caption.