Carol Barr: 5 Things To Know About Rep. Andy Barr’s Wife Who Died Unexpectedly At Age 39

Kentucky Republican representative Andy Barr’s longtime wife Carol tragically passed on Tuesday, June 16, at just 39 years old.

News about Carol Barr‘s unexpected death broke in the evening hours on Tuesday. The Fayette County coroner was called to the family’s home following the announcement of her passing according to reports. As of Wednesday morning, June 17, there have been no specific details issued as to why she died although Mary Rosado, Andy Barr‘s chief of staff, did release a statement on the matter.

“During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven,” Rosado’s statement said. “Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

Chairman Mac Brown of the Republican Party of Kentucky also issued a statement regarding her death. “Our hearts go out to the Barr family at this tragic news. While there are no words that can heal the pain of losing a loved one, we pray together that God will comfort Congressman Andy Barr, their daughters, and the entire family through this very difficult time.”

Here are five things you should know about Carol.

1: Early Years. Carol (real name Eleanor Carol Leavell Bar) grew up in Georgetown and later went to The University of Kentucky where she majored in communications and information.

2: Big Time Career. She previously worked for Pfizer and served as the director or the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship in Lexington. Carol was also a member of the University of Kentucky College of Information National Advisory Board.

3: Vows Exchanged. The couple wed in 2008 before his political career shortly took off. They shared two daughters together named Eleanor and Mary Clay.

4: Sweet Gestures. Andy has often gushed about not only Carol but their little ones on his social media accounts. He shared a beautiful photo of them together on Mother’s Day with the sweetest of captions for his wife. “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours. Today, I’m celebrating my wife Carol, and I hope you’ll join me in celebrating all the amazing moms across KY06.”

5: She Will Be Greatly Missed. All types of dedications for Carol have poured in since her passing was announced. “She was a true Kentuckian,” Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles, who grew up with her in Georgetown, said. “She loved our state and always had a smile on her face.”