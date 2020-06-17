‘Pump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Faces Backlash For Defending Husband Jax Taylor’s ‘Intolerable’ Behavior

Brittany Cartwright has been criticized by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans for defending her husband Jax Taylor’s bad behavior.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright, 31, has come under fire for defending her husband Jax Taylor, 40, during Part 3 of the reality show’s reunion special. Jax excused his mean behavior by saying he’s a “work in progress”, which was met with eye rolls from his co-stars and viewers alike. Andy Cohen then asked Brittany if she feels it’s “daunting” that she’ll “have to apologize for Jax” for the rest of her life, to which she replied it’s “definitely hard”. Fans quickly took to Twitter after Brittany repeatedly jumped to the defense of her hubby during the June 16 special.

Listen I give @BNCartwright credit for sticking by her husband but my GOD she has become intolerable. She just makes excuses for him….. sad #PumpRulesReunion #PumpRules #VPR @BravoTV @Andy — Kim (@itsmekimmyb) June 17, 2020

“Listen I give @BNCartwright credit for sticking by her husband but my GOD she has become intolerable. She just makes excuses for him….. sad,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted, “This season and especially the reunion she has been absolutely insufferable. She should be so ashamed of what’s she’s become.”

The Bravo stars absolutely came for Jax during the reunion, especially after Lala Kent revealed that her fiance, Randall Emmett, paid for Jax to see a therapist, and he skipped the session. “This is the same s*** as every other reunion,” Ariana Madix griped, while referencing the fact that Jax always says he’s a “work in progress”, yet continues behaving badly season after season. Producers then, literally, went on to show footage of Jax from every single reunion, saying he’s going to “try to better” himself. Talk about groundhog day!

Jax tried deflecting by saying Tom Sandoval is just as terrible of a person, but Andy didn’t let him change the subject. Andy actually asked Jax to explain why he got so mad about Max Boyens‘ beach cleanup, and that’s when Jax told Andy that he already apologized for rage-texting him about it. Jax went on to say that he’s “very good at apologizing”, but Andy disagreed. “I’ve watched you apologize a million times and not mean it at reunions,” Andy told Jax, but Jax said he “meant it” that time. “I don’t know what else to tell you,” he said before laughing in a passive aggressive way. Eek!