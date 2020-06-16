‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 3 Recap: Jax Taylor Lashes Out At Andy Cohen
Jax Taylor lashed out at Andy Cohen and anyone else who held him accountable for his behavior during the final part of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion on June 16.
Jax Taylor continuously refuses to acknowledge his questionable behavior — on and off TV. And that was never more evident than during Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion special on June 16, when he, once again, excused his mean behavior by saying he’s a “work in progress”. And wen Andy Cohen asked him to specifically name what he’s doing to “work on” himself, he couldn’t really give an answer. And when Lala Kent revealed that her fiance, Randall Emmett, paid for Jax to see a therapist, and Jax skipped the session, everyone gasped.
“This is the same s*** as every other reunion,” Ariana Madix griped, while referencing the fact that Jax always says he’s a “work in progress”, yet continues behaving badly season after season. Producers then, literally, went on to show footage of Jax from every single reunion, saying he’s going to “try to better” himself. But because he hasn’t actually done anything to “better” himself, as Lala further proved, everyone went HAM on him.
Jax felt like Stassi made a good point, but he still didn’t like the way Andy questioned him. He said that Andy also goes at him the hardest. Even so, Brittany agreed that Jax needs to “get better”.