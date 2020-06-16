Niall Horan Teases Fans Over Speculation He’s Dating ‘Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer — See Tweets
Niall Horan had fun with fans on Twitter who assumed he’s dating actress Jodie Comer! During a Q&A on June 16, the singer joked with fans about his relationship status and corrected one Twitter user who claimed he didn’t know Jodie!
Confirmed ?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020
“He does,” Niall corrected the fan. — That right there was enough to get fans riled up about a possible romance between the singer and the actress. Unfortunately, Niall didn’t engage any further. And, it’s unclear if they’re actually dating.
Remember the ring? Well, the fan who shared photos of the jewelry, zoomed in on the photo believed to be from Jodie’s Instagram account. And, the ring has a message engraved in it in cursive, which reads: “The important thing is not what they think of me, but what I think of them.”
He does
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020
Niall Horan and Jodie Comer. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Niall and Jodie have not addressed the romance rumors, which seem to be just fan theories at the moment. The Irish singer was previously linked to Hailee Steinfeld. It’s unclear who the “Killing Eve” star has dated recently, as the actress is very private.
Meanwhile, Niall also tweeted on June 16 that he’s “ready” to collaborate musically with his former rumored flame, Selena Gomez. So, we’ll be looking forward to that!