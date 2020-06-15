Hannah Brown Helps Save A Man From ‘Drowning’ After His Raft Flips Over Amidst Rapids

Hannah Brown mustered all the strength she had on June 13 to help save a man from ‘drowning’ while she and her family were white-water rafting in Tennessee! The man’s girlfriend took to Twitter to share the whole story!

Hannah Brown might be moonlighting as a member of the Coast Guard after her thrilling white-water rafting experience on June 13! The former Bachelorette star, 25, took a major role in rescuing a man who nearly drowned as a result of intense rapids. The man’s girlfriend took to Twitter to detail the entire story, and it appears Hannah has a lot more strength than fans initially thought.

“How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today,” the woman wrote on Twitter. What followed were a series of tweets from her explaining just how the reigning Dancing With The Stars champ pulled off the daring rescue mission. “She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!”

When one fan suggested that Hannah’s kickboxing classes and intense health and fitness regimen “helped her strength to pull a grown man back on the raft,” the woman confirmed that Hannah “is strong! She and her family were so nice! Her momma was so proud of her baby girl I loved it.”

Hannah’s own brother, Patrick Brown, commemorated the event by sharing a carousel post to his Instagram, featuring him and his sister in the first photo, and the whole family with their instructor from Ocoee Paddleboarding & Watersports in the second. “Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now,” Patrick captioned the photos, adding the hashtag “rescue mission.”

The Bachelor Nation alum’s heroic effort comes in the weeks following her tearful apology for using the N-word during an Instagram Live session. Hannah has since been taking active steps to be more educated on racism in America, after being called out by fans and fellow Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. “I don’t think the right thing right now is to be silent. I hope that I’m not offending anybody. This is coming from the bottom of my heart, I sincerely don’t want to hurt anybody else. I want to be a part of the solution,” she said in her May 30 video.

In the time since Hannah’s apology, the producers behind The Bachelor made a surprise announcement that Matt James would be the series’ next lead, making him the show’s first Black lead after 24 seasons. Many from Bachelor nation, including Rachel, supported the decision, while still asking that there be accountability and more diversity in front of and behind the cameras across the Bachelor franchise.