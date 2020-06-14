Katherine Williams: 5 Things To Know About Country Legend Hank Jr’s Daughter Dead At 27

Hank Williams Jr’s daughter Katherine was tragically killed in a car accident while driving with her husband Tyler Dunning on Saturday, June 12.

Katherine Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead after her car crashed in Tennessee, according to a report from local TV station WKRN. She was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when the incident took place at 7:45pm local time. The vehicle she was driving alongside her husband Tyler Dunning on Highway 79 in Henry County crossed the median and began rolling over. Her Tahoe, which was towing a boat, crossed into the northbound lanes and came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

She was killed, according to troopers, while Tyler was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Her brother Sam Williams broke the news on his Facebook, writing “My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning.” Hollywood Life has reached out to Hank Jr’s rep for a comment.

Here are five things you should know about Katherine who friends and loved ones commonly referred to as Katie:

1: Big Family. Katherine is the 2nd youngest child of Hank Jr. and one of his five children. She and Sam share the same mother, Hank’s current wife Mary Jane Thomas, while their three other siblings were born from previous relationships.

2: Family Of Her Own. She and Tyler have two children together. Katherine often posted many photos of them having a blast with one another on her Instagram. Her most recent one of them was when they hit up a local beach in late May.

3: Business Oriented. Katherine owned a company called Weston Jane by KDWD. “Inspired graphic tees designed by me,” she wrote as the description about her brand. “♀️are power. Woman of purpose spreading peace and kindness. Shop small and shop local.”

4: Madly In Love. Tyler and Katherine appeared to be in a state of wedded bliss before her unfortunate passing. She posted a beautiful photo of them kissing in late March while using a Bible quote as the caption. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13 | NIV.”

5: Daddy’s Girl. She gave her father Hank a very special shoutout on his 71st birthday on May 26 by posting a photo of them together when she was a little girl. “A throwback to show y’all that I have always been a daddy’s girl! Happy birthday to my Daddio, my hero! The lessons you have taught me in this life are by far some of the most precious gifts that I will ever receive! I hope you had the best day!”