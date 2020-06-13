Kylie Jenner Shows Off Honey Highlights & Flawless Makeup In Gorgeous New Selfies

Kylie Jenner gave fans a close-up look at her new highlighted hair in a series of stunning snaps, as she rocked a skintight bodysuit.

Kylie Jenner is loving her honey highlights! It’s rare that the 22-year-old makeup mogul sticks to one hairstyle for longer than a few days, but Ky has been rocking her lighter locks throughout quarantine. The mom-of-one gave fans an even closer look at her stunning tresses on June 12 when she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps with her 180 million followers. The pics showed her in a skintight bodysuit which featured a geometric yellow, grey, and black design, and showed off all her curves.

Given the decorations in the background, the snaps appeared to have been taken earlier in the week when she celebrated her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou‘s 23rd birthday. In the pics, she swept her manicured hands through her hair while gazing into the camera and showing off her flawless makeup look. The reality star pouted, and pulled her highlighted strands to the side, as she captioned the photo simply with four white hearts and a cloud emoji.

Just days earlier, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reunited with Caitlyn Jenner, 70, at Nobu. As California continues to ease coronavirus restrictions on in-person dining in restaurants, the frequency of seeing a Kardashian or Jenner out-and-about is no doubt going to spike. Everyone looked great for the outing, with Kylie wearing a yellow designer duster and Caitlyn rocking a leopard print cocktail dress.

Though the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has kept the KarJenners – for the most part – separated, Caitlyn has maintained her close relationship with Kylie and Kendall throughout the quarantine. “Caitlyn talks to Kendall and Kylie all of the time. Even before quarantine, they would FaceTime multiple times a day, the quarantine hasn’t changed that,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall and Caitlyn share a love of cars, and Kylie talks to her dad often about her real estate investments and business endeavors. They talk every day, and often, it’s multiple times a day.”