Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 6 Mos., Is Already Stylin’ Like Dad In A $420 Baby Burberry Jacket — See Pic

Chris Brown’s mini-me is looking more like his dad every day! Six-month-old Aeko just rocked a super pricey designer jacket in a new Instagram photo.

Chris Brown may be quarantined away from his six-month-old son Aeko, but the adorable tot is already taking after his papa! In a new snap, posted by the bub’s mom Ammika Harris, 27, on June 9, Aeko rocks a stylish designer jacket. “Prince Charming. Blonde babyyyy!” the doting mom captioned the photo. In the pic, Aeko looks so much like his 30-year-old dad as he wears a $420 baby Burberry jacket with black pants and white sneakers.

“Wow this guy is really growing fast,” one fan wrote, while another follower commented, “He melts my heart I swear. SO handsome!” The tiny tot’s hair is getting more blonde every single day, and it was super apparent in this pic, as she smiled sweetly for the camera, while sitting on a grey sofa in his stylish ‘fit.

Earlier in the week, Chris debuted a new tattoo dedicated to his son. The “Run It” singer showed off his new ink in an Instagram pic posted on May 30, which showed his right leg being covered by the letter’s of his son’s name along with a tattoo of Aeko’s eye right above it. He also celebrated his daughter Royalty‘s sixth birthday in the same week. So sweet!

The Grammy winner has shown so much love for his mini-me over the past six months, posting a bunch of adorable photos for his millions of fans to ogle over. He uploaded a precious video earlier this month where the little one looked exactly like his superstar daddy. His mother, Joyce Hawkins, also hopped on board the Aeko-loving train by sharing a pic of her grandson making the most adorable face. “WELL WELL LOOK WHO POPPED UP IN MY PHONE TODAY!!! MY OTHER ANGEL!!!”, she captioned the snap.

The other angel in Chris and Joyce’s life is, of course Royalty who celebrated another trip around the sun on May 27. Chris had ample reason to celebrate his baby girl this month as she also graduated from kindergarten! They shared a sweet bonding moment when the two blew out the candles on her b-day cake in a video posted to her own Instagram account.