Chris Brown Leaves Flirty Comment On Ammika Harris’ Revealing Selfie — ‘Damn Girl’

©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Chris Brown proved he’s loving Ammika Harris’ latest sexy Instagram pics, which show her gorgeously posing while revealing a lot of skin, when he left the eye-catching comment in response to the post.

Chris Brown, 31, is definitely attracted to Ammika Harris, 26, and he wasn’t shy about it in the response to her latest pics! The singer didn’t hesitate to leave the flirty compliment, “Damn girl”, in the comments section of the mother of his six-month-old son Aeko‘s May 31st post, which included three photos of her posing while appearing mostly topless with just a black strap of what could be a bra showing. In one of the revealing snapshots, which you can see HERE, she’s sitting down and giving a serious look to the camera as her arm covers her chest area and her skin peeks through.

Ammika Harris, Chris Brown
Courtesy of Instagram
Ammika Harris, Chris Brown
Ammika Harris and Chris Brown during an outing together. (Backgrid)

Ammika also added a pic that showed a close up of her chest area along with another pic that showed off her shadowed profile while holding her phone out and capturing the memorable moment. Although she didn’t caption the post, it wasn’t needed because the photos brought on a large number of positive comments in addition to Chris’. Many followers called the new mom “beautiful” while others just simply left heart-eyed emojis.

Ammika’s latest post isn’t the first one that Chris has complimented and he has also taken it upon himself to share his own posts about the pretty lady on various occasions, including her recent birthday on May 16. In the caption for a pic he posted of her on the special day, he wrote some loving words about his feelings.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE F*CK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU ❤️💕 TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa” the caption read.

When Chris isn’t gushing over Ammika, he’s gushing over their adorable baby boy. The “Forever” crooner has shared some of the most adorable pics and videos of the sweet tot to his social media since his birth in Nov. On May 3, he took to his Instagram story to show off a video of him holding a ball while looking like he was thinking and his proud dad couldn’t help but make a joke about him being “in his feelings.”