Chris Brown Leaves Flirty Comment On Ammika Harris’ Revealing Selfie — ‘Damn Girl’

Chris Brown proved he’s loving Ammika Harris’ latest sexy Instagram pics, which show her gorgeously posing while revealing a lot of skin, when he left the eye-catching comment in response to the post.

Chris Brown, 31, is definitely attracted to Ammika Harris, 26, and he wasn’t shy about it in the response to her latest pics! The singer didn’t hesitate to leave the flirty compliment, “Damn girl”, in the comments section of the mother of his six-month-old son Aeko‘s May 31st post, which included three photos of her posing while appearing mostly topless with just a black strap of what could be a bra showing. In one of the revealing snapshots, which you can see HERE, she’s sitting down and giving a serious look to the camera as her arm covers her chest area and her skin peeks through.

Ammika also added a pic that showed a close up of her chest area along with another pic that showed off her shadowed profile while holding her phone out and capturing the memorable moment. Although she didn’t caption the post, it wasn’t needed because the photos brought on a large number of positive comments in addition to Chris’. Many followers called the new mom “beautiful” while others just simply left heart-eyed emojis.

Ammika’s latest post isn’t the first one that Chris has complimented and he has also taken it upon himself to share his own posts about the pretty lady on various occasions, including her recent birthday on May 16. In the caption for a pic he posted of her on the special day, he wrote some loving words about his feelings.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE F*CK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU ❤️💕 TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa” the caption read.

When Chris isn’t gushing over Ammika, he’s gushing over their adorable baby boy. The “Forever” crooner has shared some of the most adorable pics and videos of the sweet tot to his social media since his birth in Nov. On May 3, he took to his Instagram story to show off a video of him holding a ball while looking like he was thinking and his proud dad couldn’t help but make a joke about him being “in his feelings.”