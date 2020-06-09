Celeb Manicurist Lucy Tucker Reveals The Secret To Selena Gomez’s Gorgeous Nails

Being stuck inside during quarantine can feel daunting & if you need some inspo to do your own nails at home, Selena Gomez’s manicurist revealed to HL exclusively, the secret behind the star’s gorgeous nails!

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez, 27, has the most perfect nails and the star is always rocking some sort of fabulous manicure. Considering we’re all stuck inside during the quarantine, getting a manicure at the salon is a bit impossible right now, but luckily, Selena’s manicurist, Lucy Tucker, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get gorgeous nails, just like the star. Lucy admitted, “So I only do Selena when she’s in London. So I did her probably about four years ago and then she came again recently to do all her promo for her new album. So I was with her in London for a couple of times, but she’s lovely. She remembered me. Yeah, and we did a great shoot for ID magazine. And then this time it was for all her promo.”

“Selena always gives her input on the manicure, Lucy explained. “She always knows exactly what she wants. Although she does always check with the stylist. But she’s already got in her mind, like, she knew really she wanted black, so we did black nails and matching black tone gel polish.”

As for Selena’s nails, Lucy revealed, “She’s got amazing long nail beds. She’s got the most incredible long nail beds, she actually doesn’t need to have a very long nail because they look so long. So they were quite long and they looked absolutely gorgeous. So just the gel polish on top, it just made, because her nail beds are so long they look wonderful.”

Considering many of Lucy’s celeb clients go on press tours, they will often change their manicures a few times throughout the day. “I definitely change, especially something like for a press junket or somewhere like Cannes we’d definitely be changing two or three times a day.”

As for some advice Lucy has for keeping up with your own nails while you’re in quarantine, she revealed, “Give yourself a manicure. You know, it does relax you – doing something for yourself and looking down and feeling your nails are nicely finished. It does make you feel better. It’s like when you wash your hair and have clean hair, it’s a nice feeling. It’s the same goes for your nails. Give yourself a manicure. I post daily tips, hand, and nail tips on my Instagram since lock down started. I’ve got step by step tutorials of how to do nails all over my Instagram. Again, to give yourself a nice, clean manicure. Cut, file your nails. I never recommend cutting your cuticles if you can help it. Just very gently push them back and loads of oil. I’m a massive advocate for oil, oil really is the best thing for your nails. I always cover up my nails and my toenails in oil. Always.”

The reason for oil, Lucy explained, is, “It just keeps your cuticles in a good way. It just really helps nourish them and keep them look supple and nice. It helps your nails grow. I’m just a massive advocate. I’ve just seen what it can do and the benefits.”