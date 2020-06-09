Part 2 of the ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ Season 8 reunion was extra dramatic on June 9, as it aired just hours after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the series.

On the June 8 episode of Vanderpump Rules, which also served as Part 2 of the Season 8 reunion special, Kristen Doute, 37, seemingly (and eerily) predicted her future while getting hostile with her co-stars. Even though she was fired from the series just hours before this episode aired, it actually filmed several weeks ago, so Kristen had no idea that she’d soon get axed by Bravo. Yet, she hinted at her eventual exit from the series, when she flipped off the camera with both hands.

“I’m gone,” Kristen threatened, as Stassi Schroeder (who was also fired along with Kristen) and Katie Maloney argued with her over their friendship fallout during the virtual reunion. Obviously, at the time of filming, Kristen probably didn’t really think she’d ever leave the series, but Bravo sealed her fate this morning, when they canned her, Stassi, as well as Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, for all of their past racist actions.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement to HollywoodLife. This news came just days after the cast’s former costar Faith Stowers opened up about being the only black cast member on the series.

During an Instagram Live interview on June 5, Faith, 31, revealed that her former SUR colleagues called the police on her in 2018 for a crime that she didn’t commit (they actually confirmed this during an appearance on a podcast in 2018). Then, two days later, both Stassi, 31, and Kristen issued public statements about Faith’s allegations, and apologized for their actions. But the damage was already done, and they were later fired from the series.

Want more drama? The final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Tuesday, June 16, at 9pm on Bravo.