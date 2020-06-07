Social media got super emotional after Meek Mill’s girlfriend Milan Harris shared the cutest video of their newborn son!

Well isn’t this just super cute! Meek Mill‘s gorgeous ladylove Milan Harris, 31, gave their millions of fans a rare glimpse of their baby boy in a sweet new clip posted on Saturday, June 6. She cradled him in her arms where all you saw was his curly hairs as she smiled for the camera with music playing in the background. “I’ve been a mom for 1 month…I’ve learned so much about myself and motherhood during this month,” she captioned. “I absolutely love being a mom, I love my son soooo much. Happy 1 month son…My greatest creation.”

Celebs and fellow moms like Nia Guzman and Brooke Valentine lit up her comments section with nothing but love for the first-time mommy. “That’s absolutely what’s up. Congratulations to you and your tribe,” another wrote. The timing of Milan and Meek’s child being born could not have been more special as he was delivered into the world on the rapper’s 33rd birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” he happily wrote on Twitter while adding a red heart emoji. Meek also has two other children outside of his only one with Milan: sons Murad and Rihmeek. He was the one to reveal her pregnancy in February 2020 while engaging in a nasty Twitter feud with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 37.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” he posted. Milan did things a little differently when revealing that she was with child. She confirmed it in late 2019 at her Milano De Rouge fashion show but did not admit to who the father was at that point.