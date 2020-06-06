Brian Austin Green Goes On Solo Coffee Run 2 Weeks After ‘Shocking’ Megan Fox Split — See Pic

Brian Austin Green ventured outside in Malibu to pick up a cup of coffee on June 5. The outing happened not long after the ‘BH90210’ star revealed he was ‘upset’ to learn that Megan Fox wanted to split.

Brian Austin Green, 46, is still flying solo. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum ventured outside to grab his coffee for the day at Vintage Grocers in Malibu, alone, on June 5. He kept his outfit casual for the coffee run, wearing a plain white T-shirt, denim joggers, checkered Vans sneakers and a grey face mask that was hanging off his chin. Of course, his wedding band was also off during the outing, taken two weeks after the actor rocked listeners of his …with Brian Austin Green. podcast with news of his split from Megan Fox on May 18.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” Brian revealed on the podcast, assuring that they’d still be committed to peacefully co-parenting their kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. However, he did admit that Megan’s decision to breakup was a bit blindsiding.

“She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian recalled in his next podcast episode, released on May 22. Megan had been filming her new movie, Midnight in the Switch Grass, in Puerto Rico with Machine Gun Kelly, 30 (whom she’s recently stirred romance rumors with).

“I was shocked and I was upset about it,” Brian further revealed on the podcast, but added, “I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s — she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.” The amicable split isn’t a front! “Brian and Megan are both really great, hands on parents. Even in the separations they have had over the years, they always put the kids first and Megan stayed in the family home with the kids while Brian went elsewhere,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the split.

“Brian also has his oldest son [Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18] who would spend time with him often at his Malibu home,” our source added. “They felt that was the best for the kids and Brian would see the kids as much as he could. He’s a great father, very engaging and hands on.”

Meanwhile, fans have been wondering more about whom Megan has been spending time with! Before the split was even confirmed, Megan and MGK (real name Colson Baker) were seen on a food run in Los Angeles on May 16. Then, surprise — four days later, it was revealed that they co-starred in a steamy music video together for MGK’s song, “Bloody Valentine.” However, the punk rock rapper “had zero to do with Megan and Brian’s split,” another source, who’s close to Brian and Megan, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on May 19. “That decision was made before he [MGK] came into the picture.”

“Right now it’s a friendship, but of course because she’s now single everyone is reading more into it. They are having fun together and spending time together,” our source further clarified. “She thinks very highly of him and she’s free to see whomever she wants so the door is open for more to happen but it’s not a sure thing. Right now Megan is all about finding herself as a single woman, she is not looking for any kind of relationship.”