Trump Faces Major Outrage For Claiming George Floyd Is Happy In ‘Heaven’ After Unemployment Drops

Next time, Donald Trump should stay in his bunker. After he said up George Floyd was happy in heaven during a speech about jobs, everybody – including Joe Biden – blasted Trump for such ‘despicable’ comments.

“Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed,” said President Donald Trump, 73, about George Floyd during his June 5 press conference, one that was about unemployment dropping slightly to 13.3%, per CBS News. “They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it. We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen.” Had Trump stopped there, it would have been fine and he could go back “inspecting” his bunker. Nevertheless, he persisted: “Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.”

“This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality,” added Trump. “It’s really what our Constitution requires and its what our country is all about.” To give the president the benefit of the doubt, Trump might have meant that the peaceful demonstrations — resulting in what will hopefully be some long-overdue reforms and prosecutions — were why today was “great” for George. Voters didn’t see it that way.

Utterly reprehensible to use George Floyd's memory to celebrate unemployment figures. Globally, people are grieving his death, there's so much pain. Trump has stoked the division and fuelled the hatred. He’s morally bankrupt.pic.twitter.com/osR33N38Um — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) June 5, 2020

“Imagine being so dense that you would suggest George Floyd was ‘looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country’ while peaceful protesters are being beaten and gassed because he was murdered,” tweeted one user. “Yep, trump just said that.” “Just when you think Trump can’t say anything more offensive, he comes out with these stomach churningly repulsive remarks about George Floyd ‘looking down.’ He is grotesque, revolting beyond measure.” “He takes whatever issue and injects that into anything positive happening and tries to use it for his advantage. Shame on Trump for saying this. I hope George Floyd is resting in peace in heaven. I’m sure George wishes he was with his family.”

“Toward the end of his remarks, President Trump said that he hopes that, ‘George Floyd is looking down and seeing this is a great day for our country,’ ” presumptive-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said during a press conference after Donald’s remarks. “He was speaking of a man who was brutally killed by an act of needless violence and by a larger tide of injustices that has metastasized on the president’s watch as he’s moved to split us based on race, religion, [and] ethnicity.”

“George Floyd’s last words – ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe’ – have echoed all across this nation,” added Joe Biden, “and quite frankly, around the world. For the President to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd, I frankly think is despicable. And the fact that he did so on the day when black unemployment rose, Hispanic unemployment rose, black youth unemployment skyrocketed, tells you everything you need to know about this man.”

Trump: This is a great day for George Floyd. Is there a more conscience free, unempathic and tone deaf person in America? — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 5, 2020

Joe’s claims were slightly incorrect, according to The Washington Post. The economy did add 2.5 million jobs in May, but the Labor Department reported that black employment rose slightly, from 16.7% to 16.8%. Asian American’s unemployment rose from 14.5% to 15%. However, the Post notes that Hispanic unemployed dropped from 18.9% to 17.6%.