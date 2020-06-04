It was ‘go time’ for Maci Bookout’s nearly all grow up 11-year-old son, Bentley, as the youngster hit the golf course with his stepdad, Taylor McKinney, in a new photo Maci shared to her Instagram account!

Maci Bookout‘s eldest son, Bentley, is getting so big! The 11-year-old was captured in his mom’s June 4 Instagram post hitting the green with stepdad, Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney. In the photo, Bentley took a break from the heat and sat down on a golf cart for his and Taylor’s bags, and looked like he had grown quite a few inches!

Bentley and his stepdad appeared to be taking in a few strokes on the golf course, watching on as other players gave their best swing. The Teen Mom OG star’s, 28, eldest son was readily equipped for the day, carrying his club, donning a baseball cap to shield the sun from his eyes, and even sporting a pair of golfing gloves! “It’s go time for Benny,” Maci captioned the image.

The photo comes roughly one week after Maci defended herself on Twitter, following the May 26 episode of Teen Mom OG, where fans grew incredibly concerned when it was revealed that Maci had put Bentley on a “strict diet” to help him achieve his wrestling goals. “In reference to tonight’s episode — I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight. After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72-he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him that’s fine, but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight,” the mother-of-three explained in her first tweet.

Maci went on to share that “through the season, [Bentley] decided he didn’t like [the diet] -I told him that’s okay! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did.” Wrestling became a “great outlet” for Bentley, his mom shared during the episode. Maci and Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, have had quite a fraught relationship, with wrestling acting as a great space for the 11-year-old to shift his focus.

Nevertheless, fans were worried when Maci shared during the episode, “he weighs like 74-75 pounds so he’s on a very strict, good, healthy calorie diet. Lots of water and workouts to actually cut out weight.” A number of Maci’s devoted followers even called her out on social media. “He’s a growing boy and his body needs those calories and nutrients. Let him be little,” one fan wrote on her Instagram.

Following her earnest tweets, it’s clear that Maci has scaled back on her son’s diet and took the words from concerned fans to heart. Bentley may even be pursuing other sports at this time, as he gears up for middle school in the fall. Regardless, fans loved seeing Maci’s growing boy taking in the sunshine with his doting stepdad on the beautiful, lush green course.