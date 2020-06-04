Lea Michele’s Former Understudy Claims ‘Glee’ Star ‘Threatened To Have People Fired’ At Age 12

Lea Michele’s past co-stars continue to emerge with new allegations of mistreatment by the actress. This time, her former ‘Ragtime’ understudy, Elizabeth Aldrich is speaking out about and claims she’d cry ‘every night’ over Lea’s ‘mean’ behavior.

Lea Michele‘s former Ragtime understudy has joined the slew of stars who’ve spoken out about her alleged mistreatment. Elizabeth Aldrich, who is now a self-care coach, took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 3 with numerous claims about the former Glee star, 33. “I was @LeaMichele’s u/s in Ragtime. She was absolutely awful to me and ensemble,” Aldrich wrote above a throwback photo of the two on set together. In the smiling photo, Lea’s pictured with her arm around Aldrich.

“She demeaned the crew and threatened to have people fired if she was in anyway displeased,” Aldrich continued. “I used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things she would do. She was 12. She was terrifying.”

When a Twitter user responded that Lea “should have been checked back then but because she wasn’t her horrible behavior just grew and grew,” Aldrich agreed — and alleged that there are others who felt a way about the pregnant actress.

“Of course, I was only 10, but even my friends who worked with her on S.A. [Spring Awakening] felt intimidated coming forward,” Aldrich replied to the Twitter user. “Actors are often silenced but I’m glad her abuse has been brought to light and hope that she takes a real hard look at herself and ameliorates her ways.”

Lea has not responded to Aldrich’s claims, however, she did release a lengthy apology for “hurting people,” after her Glee co-star, Samantha Marie Ware was the first to speak out.

Ware, who played Jane Hayward in season 6, accused Lea of making her “first television gig a living hell.” She spoke out in response to Lea, who shared her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement in wake of the death of George Floyd. “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s*** in my wig,'” Ware tweeted at Lea on June 1.

In her apology, Lea claimed she didn’t remember making the “specific statement” that Samantha mentioned in her tweet. But, she apologized for any harm she may have caused.

“What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” Lea said in a note posted her Instagram on June 3. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.” Other stars who’ve recently spoken out about Lea’s alleged unpleasant behavior include, Heather Morris and Dabier Snell.