‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Defends Lea Michele Even Though She Was ‘Unpleasant To Work With’

Heather Morris spoke out about the racist accusation toward Lea Michele and admitted that although her ‘disrespect’ ‘should be called out’, no one should ‘assume’ her beliefs about people of color.

Heather Morris, 33, is coming to her Glee co-star Lea Michele‘s defense…sort of! The actress posted a bold message on Twitter on June 3 that admitted she thinks the 33-year-old mother-to-be was “unpleasant to work with” but doesn’t think people should “assume” she’s a racist after she was called out by other co-star Samantha Ware for making her work days on the set “a living Hell”. Although Lea posted an apology statement early Wednesday morning, she was still getting backlash from followers and that’s when Heather posted her telling message.

“Was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out,” Heather began her message after talking about how “hate is a disease.” “It’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning with the rest of society. But, at the current moment it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume…”

Heather’s message comes just hours after Lea took to Instagram to share her apology statement which claimed she didn’t remember saying a statement Samantha accused her of saying but she apologizes for her behavior that may have hurt others. She also mentioned that she is about to become a mother in a couple of months and she wants to set a good example for her child.

The accusation against Lea brought on a number of unfollows on social media from some of her former co-stars, including Glee co-star Naya Rivera, 33. Naya made headlines for writing about Lea’s behavior in her 2016 book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up and they even reportedly had a feud between them for some time. Keke Palmer, 26, and Ariana Grande, 26, who worked with Lea on the show Scream Queens, also unfollowed her after the news.

We’ll be updating as more info comes along. Apart from her apology statement, Lea has not replied to any accusations about her since Samantha’s shocking tweet.