Tokyo Jetz Apologizes For Mocking George Floyd Murder After Backlash: ‘I Messed Up Big Time’

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
Los Angeles, CA - Paris Jackson seen carrying a "Peace, Love< Justice" sign as she attends the Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Halsey and her ex-boyfriend Yungblud giving first aid to a protestor in Santa Monica. 31 May 2020 Pictured: Halsey and her ex-boyfriend Yungblud giving first aid to a protestor in Santa Monica. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA675800_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here's George Floyd's alleged killer cop Derek Chauvin's mugshot after being moved to a secure prison. The former officer - accused of murder and manslaughter after placing his knee on Floyd's neck until he lost consciousness and died during a Memorial Day arrest - is now at Oak Park Heights Prison, Minnesota's only Level Five maximum security facility. Video footage showing the white 44-year-old mercilessly kneel on the black man's neck for up to nine minutes and ignore his pleas for mercy has sparked outrage across the nation, leading to violent protests. Chauvin and three other cops were immediately fired from the force. Chauvin awaits trial and increasing calls to arrest and charge his three co-workers have so far gone unanswered. Pictured: Derek Chauvin Ref: SPL5169572 010620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Too soon. After Tokyo Jetz was dragged mercilessly by fans for joking about George Floyd’s death, the rapper issued a tearful apology and admitted she was ‘wrong as hell.’

“I’m sorry, I messed up big time,” Tokyo Jetz, 25, captioned the Instagram video she uploaded on June 1. The “No Problem” rapper issued an apology after a social media clip showed her placing a friend in a playful headlock. “I’ma go George Floyd your mothaf—in’ ass,” she says in the clip, referencing the man killed by Minneapolis police on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Fans were unsurprisingly furious at her making light of George’s death, and in the wake of the backlash, dragging and canceling, she offered an apology. “Nothing excuses what I’ve said and done, but I do really want everyone to know I’m not proud of it and sincerely apologize.”

“I’m not doing this video to ask for no type of sympathy,” she says in the three-minute video, “because what I did was wrong as hell. First and foremost, I want to apologize to family, to people out on the front line, to the people who actually stand up for us.” She said she wasn’t trying to excuse her behavior. “I don’t want nobody to ever think that I don’t understand that I’m black as f—k. Nothing else, I can be never nothing else. I don’t want people to ever think that I don’t understand my son is black as hell, and at any given moment, it could be me that needs someone to stand up for me. It could be him. It could be anybody around me.”

“I made a bad decision. I made a joke out of a situation that’s serious as f—k,” she said. “I’m embarrassed, not for myself, as much as I am for the people that respect me, my son. What I’m supposed to stand for. It was not really a way for me to communicate.” She understands that, at this moment, some might not accept her tearful apology, but she “owes it to a whole lot of people….I’m sorry…I was deadass wrong.”

The clip of Tokyo threatening to “George Floyd” a friend appeared on the @ Iamhairphysician Instagram page in the early hours of June 1. It was clearly a joke, but fans weren’t laughing. The shocking death of George Floyd – another in a long line of fatalities involving black people and the police – sparked massive protests, dubbed the Fed Up-rising by The Root, across the world. Outraged fans quickly dragged Tokyo over her tasteless comment. “The fact that u could even say that… @REALTOKYOJETZ shit not a joke ! CANCELED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” tweeted one fan. “At no point ever should a George Floyd or Eric Garner, or any situation like this be mocked or joked with. So for Tokyo Jetz to do that shit right after it’s happened. Can’t ever f-ck with you now.” “Tokyo Jetz really didn’t even have to say that sh-t bout George Floyd. That was so uncalled for.”