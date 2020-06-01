‘DWTS’s Bruno Tonioli Invites Meghan Markle To Compete Next Season: She’d Be ‘Great’

Longtime ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Bruno Tonioli thinks Meghan Markle would be a great addition to the show, as the dance competition series heads towards its 15th anniversary.

Meghan Markle, 38, may be making a return to television. At least she will be if Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli has any say in it. Ahead of the dance competition’s 15th anniversary, Bruno discussed the show’s future with Extra, while also revealing how they’ll move forward with live shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruno also discussed who his dream contestant would be and when Meghan, who last starred on USA’s Suits before marrying Prince Harry, was suggested, the Italian ballroom expert said, “She’d be great! It’d make her look accessible and funny — it’d be brilliant. Meghan, if you’re watching this, please! We’d love you to do it.”

DWTS has not started production on its 29th season, but Bruno said he’s hopeful that they’ll figure out a way to do live shows — even if they have to do it without a live audience. “If you can recreate the sense of excitement, I’m sure it’s possible,” he said.

Meghan and Prince Harry recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary together, after moving to Los Angeles. Before the May 19 celebration, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned “Harry is very romantic,” and “he likes to give Meghan jewelry to mark special occasions,” so our source said she probably got “something thoughtful and tasteful from him.” Perhaps some dance lessons?

We’d certainly love to see Meghan compete on Dancing With the Stars, and based on Bruno’s new interview, it seems clear that producers and all the judges would love it, too. She’d get straight 10s from us!