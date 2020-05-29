Kenya Moore Reveals Why ‘RHOA’ Needs A ‘Cast Shake-Up’ Before Season 13 Starts Filming

If Kenya Moore gets her way, most of the ladies who held a peach during Season 12 of ‘RHOA’ won’t be returning to the series come next season.

Who’s leaving and who’s returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Series star Kenya Moore, 49, doesn’t know for certain, but what she does hope is that Bravo brings in a bunch of “new people” for Season 13. In fact, Kenya, who has been on the show since the start of Season 5, thinks the show would benefit from a major “cast shake-up”. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Kenya told us, “Listen, I’m not a network, I’m not the production company. I won’t speak to who should be back and who shouldn’t be back, but I definitely think we need a cast shake-up. I think that we need fresh faces. I think [with] all of the franchises, what keeps them interesting is that you have new people, so I think that we definitely need some new people.”

Season 12’s cast included longtime series stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, as well as relative newcomer Eva Marcille. Excluding Eva, all of the ladies have starred on at least seven seasons of the series, so RHOA has yet to see a major “shake-up” like RHONY experienced in Season 5, when Jill Zarin, Cindy Barshop, Kelly Bensimon and Alex McCord all exited at once. It was basically a Bravo bloodbath and no other city has yet to see anything like it, but Kenya thinks RHOA could use a mixup like that. However, she wouldn’t say who should stay or who should go.

The only person she did mention was Yovanna Momplaisir, who made guest appearances in both Season 11 and 12. TMZ recently reported that she’d be returning full-time for Season 13, but Kenya seemed skeptical about that. She explained, “[TMZ] didn’t say that she would be a peach holder, but I don’t think she would be anything full-time other than full-time of BS. I’m kind of over her and the situation and to see that she was plotting to dig up. Why would you want to do that? Just so you could be a part of the show? I’ve never done anything to her personally to have her plotting against me and trying to embarrass me and my family, so it’s a no for me.”