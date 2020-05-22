NBA Star Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ‘This Virus Is Serious’

Former NBA superstar and Georgetown University men’s basketball Head Coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19. He is ‘under care’ and isolated at a Washington D.C. area hospital.

Even fit 7 ft. tall NBA legends aren’t immune from contracting the coronavirus. Former New York Knicks superstar Patrick Ewing has announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, and is urging people that the virus is “not to be taken lightly.” The 57-year-old Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball head coach made the announcement on May 22 via Twitter, revealing that he’s in isolation while hospitalized. His statement came via the Georgetown Athletics Department, as Ewing wanted to go public to make people “aware that this virus can affect anyone.”

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” the NBA Hall of Famer wrote in a tweet. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the health care workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

The announcement added that Ewing “is under care and isolated at a local hospital. He is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.” The statement did not reveal the extent of how severe Ewing’s case of COVID-19 is, or how he might have contracted the virus. Patrick is divorced with three adult children.

Ewing played 15 storied seasons for the New York Knicks between 1985-2000, joining the squad as a rookie. He then played two more seasons, in Seattle then Orlando, before retiring from NBA play in 2002. But that was as a player. Ewing stayed in the league, going on to hold assistant coaching positions in Washington, Houston, Orlando and Charlotte before being named the head coach at Georgetown in 2017. The school is his alma mater and where he played NCAA hoops from 1981-1985. We wish Patrick a healthy recovery.