Jennifer Aniston Flips Off COVID-19 With Hilarious Throwback Pic: ‘BYE’ Coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston once again proved she’s got the best sense of humor. She shared everyone’s sentiments over the coronavirus by giving the deadly pandemic the finger and telling it ‘Bye!’ with an epic photo.

Jennifer Aniston is soooo over the coronavirus and the death, misery and self-isolating lockdowns that the pandemic has brought. The Morning Show star shared a hilarious throwback pic to her Instagram on May 7 to prove how much she’s had enough. The classic pic is of her flipping off the paparazzi with her middle finger while having lunch at an outdoor restaurant back in the day. What she had to say in the caption has celeb pals and fans giving her applause. You can see Jen’s fed up middle finger pic here.

“Dear Covid…⁣You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE TBT,” Jen captioned the photo, while also adding a waving goodbye hand emoji, a middle finger salute emoji and an unhappy face. For someone who just joined the ‘gram in Oct. 2019, the 51-year-old actress has really become a hilarious pro at it, even knowing the perfect photo and message to share on a Throwback Thursday amid the pandemic.

Jennifer for her part started out okay with being in lockdown, telling pal Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC late night talk show from home on Apr. 2 that while she hadn’t left her Bel Air home in three weeks, she wasn’t going stir-crazy yet. “You like to be in the house by yourself,” Jimmy observed of his good pal. “I’m a born agoraphobe,” Jen admitted to Jimmy. “This is kind of a dream…not a dream it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge.” But by May 6, Jen was so bored that she shared an Instagram story video watching the spin cycle on her washing machine go around, while her reflection could be seen in it. She even set it to Tyga and Curtis Roach’s song “Bored In The House”

Jen’s close pal and Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow left a series of applause emojis in the comments of Jen’s post, while gorgeous actress Michelle Pfeiffer used the same emoji and told Jen, “My sentiments exactly!” about COVID-19. Newly single Ashley Benson wrote that the pic was her “Forever mood” with four purple heart emojis, as George Stephanopoulos‘ wife, comedian Ali Wentworth told Jen “Word Lady,” followed by six applause emojis. Ali actually battled COVID-19, sharing the news with fans in an Apr. 1 Instagram post. “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery,” she wrote. Fortunately Ali has since recovered.